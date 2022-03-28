The victory rises again to the challenge to give the championship.

Set this Melbourne Victory as a challenger in the Liberty A-League, and it will rise to it.

For the second year in a row, Jeff went to Hopkins’ side as the underdog at Jubilee Stadium and beat Sydney FC to win the championship.

Victory Liberty became the second team in A-League history to win back-to-back championships, completing another memorable campaign with Silverware.

If last season looked tough – winning the final in Brisbane and then Sydney – then 2021/22 was an even bigger question for Hopkins’ team.

The campaign seemed to have started like a dream. Victory led Adelaide United, who would comfortably reach the Series Finals at AAMI Park when the game turned sour. Captain and last season’s Victory medalist Kayla Morrison suffered a season-end knee…