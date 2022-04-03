The Vikings of Lotto-Soudal? Belgian team signed for strangest performance during Tour of Flanders debut

The Tour of Flanders starts this morning at the Groote Market in Antwerp. It always happens with a lot of shows and a lot of people. The same is the case with Lotto-Soudal, which actually came with a Viking salute as a display. With horns and all.

Victor Campenaerts opened the performance. “Antwerp, we have a surprise for you”, said the Lotto-Soudal leader. After this, Florian Vermeersch took the Viking horn in his hand and the audience started clapping. I

“It was a bit of a particular genre: Viking Lotto”, laughed Campenaerts later. “After all we are little Vikings. Florian ordered a hunting horn on the internet and together we came up with a slogan that is easy to connect with. Everyone was immediately very excited.”