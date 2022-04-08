The villa of broken hearts: this beautiful gesture from Adil Rami to his beloved Lena Guillouse

during the episode villa of broken hearts, This Thursday, April 7th, there was an unexpected twist concerning Lena. The young woman received a surprise gift from an international star, footballer Adil Rami.

This Thursday, April 7th. in new episodes of villa of broken hearts, Had a great evening for all the candidates Dubbed the “Fire of Truth”. All gathered around a campfire on the beacha love teamLed by Jesta Hillman, Benot Asdi and Stephanie Clarbois, they encountered truths that were sometimes hard to hear.

For her part, Anissa, whose childhood marked the other candidates, overheard a conversation between Jozy and Nicolas about her. Young Belle is confronted with images of Florent, her favorite adventure, during a seduction evening very close to another girl. In the end, Charlotte parted ways…