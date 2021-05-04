ENTERTAINMENT

The Viral Fever Close To Touch 10 Millions Subs On YouTube

TVF Aspirants ep 5



Hello, all the entertainment lovers, the all-new show of TVF has wreaked havoc on YouTube. One of the prestigious YouTube channel The Viral Fever is proving an enormous amount of entertainment to all the fans and the rest of the subscribers. The innovative and utmost gripping plot of the show along with a pristine ensemble of the cast has hit all the right strings of the entertainment. Recently the show has come up with its 4th episode entertaining the audience on various platforms especially on YouTube. Now, the audience is getting eager for Aspirants Episode 5.

Well, this is the first ongoing season of the show came with its first episode on 7 April 2021 and since the continuation of one of the most enthralling show started. After a hiatus of one week, the show continuously released its next episodes. The last season and current season of the episode released after four weeks of its first episode. As we mentioned above after enjoying the fourth episode, the audience is keenly interested in 5th episode. It is being assumed that the next episode will be released after a week of its ongoing episode.

Aspirants Episode 5

Aspirants have become one of the much-beloved show and fetched a colossal fan base among the audience, especially among the youth. It is one of those shows made for all kind of people and students including backbenchers and frontbenchers either. The show narrates the story of a bunch of students preparing for the toughest and the oldest competitive examination of the nation considered as UPSC(Union Public Service Commission). The show is narrating the story of three friends aspirants of the UPSC exam who later united to share their experience of UPSC exams including Pre-examination and Mains examination. The UPSC competition is the toughest exams with a success rate of less than 1%.

Aspirants have received a rating of 9.6 stars out of 10 become one of the highest rating show. The show is getting immense favourable response from all over. A Apoorva Singh Karki directorial and bankrolled by Haider Ali and Joshna Bhat under its own production banner.

The show cast Naveen Kasturia as Abhlash, Shivankit Singh Parihar as Guri, Abhilash Thapliya as SK, and Namita Dubey as Dhairya appearing in the leading roles. So, catch the upcoming episode of Aspirant on the official channel of TVF. Stay in the loop with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Aspirants season 5 release date.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Lockdown: Will the country take complete lockdown to overcome the corona? Learn Supreme Court
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top