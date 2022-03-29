The Voice Belgium: Leo honorary coach, Musti and Charles invited to semi-finals

Later Vitas, Mosimann, Mark Pinilla And Matthew IronsIts jumbled up Who will occupy the honorary coach’s chair during the semi-finals of The Voice Belgic Live this Tuesday, April 5 on La Une and Auvio. Coached during the first season of The Voice Belgium, the Belgian singer marked the history of the program with her unfiltered personality and her very wise advice. Thiefnaked for hit songs like that ,banana split,lonely lover” Where “Brunettes don’t count for plums, jumbled up Awarded Honorary DMA for his entire career during the ceremony especially in 2020.

Thanks to his popularity and his outspokenness, Leo was also a telecroquet juror. ,new star, in France before becoming coach during the first season of “The Voice BelgicA true jack-of-trade, the singer also made a notable appearance as a candidate during season 9 of “dance with the stars“On TF1. More…