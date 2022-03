Apart from providing the role of coach, the icon of French rap has decided to give a unique moment to our talents by performing his solo. “Cosmo” From their side. With a very personal pen, the soprano manages to thank his audience for texts and messages that are poignant as well as positive and cohesive. Its title “Cosmo” was at the core of a movement where people filmed themselves dancing. “let it go”. A song full of positivity that set the mood in our studio!