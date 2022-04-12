The Voice Belgium: Valentine resumes the title that marked his adventure

After an emotionally charged evening where the talents showcased various titles, the first display of the results of the evening determined the two finalists selected for the end of the evening. the loverfinalists of typhoid barrow, Is part of. To convince the public a second time, the young girl from Namur had the opportunity to sing the title that marked her adventure. The Voice Belgic,

For this Valentine has chosen to reinterpret the title “another love” With which he signed his first live performance! An emotionally charged title that ensured a standout moment in the studios of The Voice Belgium.

This nostalgic title with poignant lyrics has been the subject of several awards, including a world music award in 2014. So Valentine is facing a major headline by the artist for the second time, having recently reappeared on stage. TIC Toc, Will his acting rule the hearts of the public…