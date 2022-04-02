The wages of teen workers and minimum wage earners just increased – and they might not even know it

Changes to the national minimum wage went into effect on Friday, April 1, with teen workers and everyone earning the minimum wage set to benefit from the pay increase — and they may not even be aware of it.

The national minimum wage is the minimum amount that hourly wage workers are legally bound to pay for their jobs. The rate varies depending on your age, as people age 23 and older are entitled to slightly more than the national living wage.

The government had announced in October before the last budget that the rates would be increased. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “This pay hike ensures we are getting paid work and keeps us on track to meet our goal of ending low wages by the end of this parliament.”

