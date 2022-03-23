LATEST

‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Cause of Death Determined

Posted on
‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Cause of Death Determined

Best known for his role in “The Walking Dead”, Moses J. According to Moseley’s autopsy, he died of a bullet injury in the head.

The actor, who played one of Michonne’s corpses in the AMC series, was found dead in late January in Stockbridge, Georgia, about 22 miles southeast of downtown in Henry County, a suburb of Atlanta.

The autopsy, shared with NBC News by Henry County, Georgia, Coroner Donald Cleveland, specifies that the mode of death is undetermined.

“At the time this report is released, the information available does not establish suicidal intent,” said Rachel Geller, an associate …

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
537
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
474
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
450
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
429
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
403
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
391
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top