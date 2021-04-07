The Walking Dead Ends In Season 11, But It Should Have Ended Long Earlier – Techkashif – Tech Kashif

LATEST

The Walking Dead ends in Season 11, but it should have ended long earlier – Techkashif

The Walking Dead ends in Season 11: As we learned from yesterday’s trailer trap, AMCs The living Dead will air its season 11 premiere on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The series, which kicked off in 2010, ended season 10 last Sunday night and while many fans were excited about the twists and turns this zombie apocalypse series has taken over the years, many fans are curious why and how the show is still running?

The expanded final season is currently only scheduled to launch the first eight episodes of the planned twenty-four episode season, and the last sixteen are expected to be released at a later date. “With the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to start Season 11 bigger than ever,” said showrunner Angela Kang. Variety

“The stakes will be high,” Kang continued. ‘We will see more zombies; tons of action; intriguing new stories; never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, in an effort to rebuild what the Whisperers have taken from them. “This all sounds fun & exciting, but is it too little too late for this once magnetic series? Let’s delve into the show as we ask how it got into Season 11?

The living Dead

The living Dead, which debuted to critical success in 2010, is based on the Robert Kirkman and Image Comics comic book series. For nearly twelve consecutive years The living Dead has remained the number one series on basic cable among young adults, particularly between the ages of 25-35.

This flagship series became so popular that AMC saw fit to produce two spin-off series: Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World BeyondThe show has also won multiple Emmy awards throughout the series, gathering the talent of big names to join the amazing cast. For some, the news that the final season is just on the horizon has them excited, while others feel, dare we say, death within?

The last season

Executive producer and chief content officer of The living Dead universe Scott M. Gimple shared the following thoughts regarding the final season of the series: “The final chapter of The living Dead kicks off with eight action-packed episodes of the sheer size and scale that fans of TWD Universe have come to expect, and I’m excited to share that fans won’t have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer. “

The season 11 premiere kicks off Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Why it should have ended long earlier

While there is certainly no shortage of it Walking death fans who have climbed the series every minute, there are others who have chosen to leave the zombie show as early as Season 4, claiming that the show’s best seasons were long gone. But why did some people feel that way?

Some fans of it The living Dead argue that the series’ stakes kept getting lower and lower, eliminating key players and fan favorites in the process. Likewise, others suggest that the show has had to resort to horrible tropes and all that constantly The living Dead no longer offered creative revelations about humanity.

Other complaints across this series’ entire run, all leading up to Season 11, suggest that The living Dead has become complacent with boring characters who mean nothing to the audience, especially the character of Negan, a once-thrilling villain introduced in Season 6 and now turned into a plot device with poorly written rules. That said, most shows take too long anyway, and TWD cleaning up is no exception.

