The Wanted lead singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at the age of 33

It was his wife Kelsey who announced the sad news on social networks. Tom Parker of British band The Wanted has died after battling brain cancer for two years.

The 33-year-old artist leaves behind two children: Aurelia, 2, and Bodhi, 1.

His wife, Kelsey, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Tom passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his loved ones. Our hearts are broken. Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and presence. We are really grateful for the love and your support. We want us all to come together so that Tom’s light shines on his beautiful children. Thanks to everyone who supported him in his care, he fought to the end. I will always be proud of this…