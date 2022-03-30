‘The Wanted’ lead singer Tom Parker has died

The Wanted singer Tom Parker passes away. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Tom Parker, member of the British band the wanted, he died this wednesdayLess than two years ago after announcing that he had an inoperable brain tumour.

It should be remembered that in 2021 the 33-year-old interpreter informed Followers of the group of good progress that preceded the treatment of the disease.

It was through social networks that the official account of the group confirmed the death of its member: “Max, Jai, Shiv, Nathan and the whole family Desired Devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, Joe passed away peacefully at lunch, today surrounded by his family and bandmates“, wrote the wanted.