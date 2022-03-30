“The Wanted” singer Tom Parker dies at 33 after battling inoperable brain tumor

Singer Tom Parker of “The Wanted” has died, his wife said Wednesday. The 33-year-old’s death comes less than two years after he disclosed that he was battling an inoperable brain tumor.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick said on Instagram. “We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

The popular U.K. band said Parker “passed away peacefully at lunchtime” where he was surrounded by his…