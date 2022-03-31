The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies i was 33

tom parkerOne of the members of the British-Irish “boy band” The Wanted died of a brain tumor this Wednesday, reported the group on its official Instagram account.

In October 2020, Parker, 33, a father of two, announced that was diagnosed with stage four glioblastomaan aggressive type of brain tumorand told that he learned about this diagnosis After experiencing two tours, Later, in January 2021, he reported that the size of the tumor had shrunk significantly.

Following these encouraging results, the group recently announced a reunion tour and greatest hits album. Still, At a recent show in the UK, Parker was on stage with the band…