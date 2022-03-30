The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor at 33

Tom Parker, member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

key points: Parker announced her diagnosis in October 2020, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy

Parker announced her diagnosis in October 2020, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles The members went their separate ways in 2014, but reunited for a 2021 concert

He was 33 years old.

The band announced that Parker had died Wednesday, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.”

Parker announced her diagnosis in October 2020, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with the group during their much-delayed reunion tour.

Wanted members Max George, Jay McGuinness, Shiva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes said they were “tragic and devastated by the premature loss”.

“She…