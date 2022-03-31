The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumour aged 33

Singer Tom Parker, one of five members of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday aged 33, less than two years after revealing he was suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.

Tom passed away on Wednesday (March 30) following a two-year battle with a brain tumour.

The singer from northwest England announced the diagnosis in October 2020 and, after undergoing treatment, joined the rest of the band on a reunion tour in March.

Tom is survived by wife Kelsey, daughter, Aurelia Rose, who was born in 2019, and a son, Bodhi, who was born last year.

His actress wife Kelsey wrote on Instagram: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his…