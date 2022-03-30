The Wanted singer Tom Parker’s 33 . died at the age of

Tom Parker, British singer from The Wanted Band.

(CNN) — British band The Wanted member Tom Parker has died less than two years later Announce a diagnosis of inoperable brain tumor, I was 33 years old.

Parker’s wife, Kelsey Hardwicke, and his bandmates confirmed his death to media outlets. instagram shared on Wednesday.

The singer “passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and bandmates,” Wanted wrote on Instagram. The band called Parker their “brother”.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and …