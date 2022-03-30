The Wanted’s Tom Parker dies at 33

Wanted singer Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

His wife Kelsey Hardwicke confirmed the news and said that she is heartbroken.

Writing on Instagram, Kelsey said: “It is with the most heavy heart that we confirm that Tom passed away earlier today peacefully with his family at his residence.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are really grateful for the love and support…