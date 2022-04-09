The war in Ukraine: the bombing of a crowded station, von der Leyen in Bucha … the events of this 8 April

Russia is intensifying its attacks in the south and east. At least 50 people, including five children, were killed in the attack in Kramatorsk, Donbass. The missile hit a crowded station where people were gathering to flee the area.

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied any responsibility – as it regularly does – and blamed Ukrainian forces.

this Friday,European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Bucha, A small town northwest of Kyiv that has become a symbol of the atrocities of the war in Ukraine.