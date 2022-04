Waterlooville Palm Sunday Celebration. Pictured: Sam Stephenson.

Worshipers of St George’s Church meet outside the Heroes Pub before heading to church on Hambledon Road.

Palm Sunday commemorates Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, and is named after the palm branches placed in his path.

The day marks the beginning of Holy Week, the last week of Lent, and comes before Holy Thursday, the day of Jesus’ arrest, the crucifixion on Good Friday, and then Easter Sunday.

