The week that was: Adani Power among stocks that were in the spotlight last week

NEW DELHI: The domestic stock market remained highly volatile last week due to elevated commodity prices and the resultant downgrade of future earnings growth. Prices of products have been increasing constantly and are expected to increase further in the future affecting both demand and margins, analysts said. However, buying was seen across sectors.

“The major focus of the market will be on the Russia-Ukraine war, movement in crude prices and RBI’s policy announcement due this week. Volatility is expected to continue in the market until commodity prices subside and supply constraints get resolved,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Below are key stocks that were in the spotlight during the week:

Adani Power: Adani Power was the top gainer among BSE500…