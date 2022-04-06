The Weeknd Out of Time Video Star Jim Carrey in Creepy Cameo — WATCH

Jim Carrey may be contemplating retirement, but that doesn’t mean his career is “out of time” right now.

The “Mask” alum has a creepy cameo in The Weeknd’s latest music video for the song “Out of Time”, which debuted in January as part of their fifth studio album, “Dawn FM.” The video, out April 5, follows The Weeknd singing karaoke as well as his onscreen love interest, “Squid Game”. Star Jung Ho-yeon.

After an evening of hotel adventures and booze, The Weeknd’s fun-filled fantasy turns horrifying before bedtime, and rotten buckets of champagne turn to blood. An elderly The Weeknd wakes up in the middle of surgery, in which a doctor, played by Carrie, eases him into guessing…