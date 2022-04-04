The Weeknd says he can “pull a YE” and his name is ABEL. can change into

The Weeknd suggested he could “pull a YE” and officially change his stage name to ABEL.

Canadian singer-songwriter – real name Abel Tesfaye – wrote on Twitter last night (April 3): “You guys are hilarious. I feel like I should change my stage name to ABEL at this time.

READ MORE: The Weeknd – ‘Don FM’ Review: The Atmanirbhar Star Gets a New Day With Hope and Foresight

In a follow-up tweet, the ‘Dawn FM’ star referred to Kanye West’s recent decision to change his legal name to ‘Ye’ (he appears in the Coachella 2022 line-up under the new moniker) while other big Mention the acts. same name.

“Perhaps [I’ll] Pull a YE and legally change my name to ABEL,” The Weeknd said. “No last name. Like Madonna or Cher