The Weeknd Says He’s Considering ‘Pulling a Yeh’ and Changing His Name

The Weeknd may not be known as The Weeknd for much longer, as he recently revealed on Twitter that he is considering a name change. Is the “Take My Breath” Singer Kidding? Possibly. If so, do they know that April Fool’s Day is only one day and not the entire month?

Regardless, in some tweets posted on Sunday, April 3, The Weeknd suggested that he is considering changing his legal name and stage name to Abel. On Sunday afternoon, ahead of the Grammys, the singer tweeted, “You guys are hilarious. I feel like I should change my stage name to ABEL at this time.

Minutes later, The Weeknd, whose full name is Abel Makonnen Tesfaye, tweeted another reference to Kanye West…