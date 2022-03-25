The Weightlifting World Bids Farewell to Louie Simmons

Powerlifter and strength coach Louie Simmons, who will always be remembered for developing the “Westside Conjugate” training method, died Thursday at the age of 74, according to Westside Barbell’s official Instagram account.

Simmons was a powerlifter from his 20s, and a highly influential coach during his 50-year career. The Westside Conjugate System was described by the man himself as a combination of the Soviet system; Where as with the Bulgarian system, a number of special exercises are completed to advance the training of better athletes; Where each workout is performed close to the maximum limit. In the conjugate system, progressive gradual overloading is replaced by cycles of heavier and lighter sessions to allow physical and …