The White House hosted ‘Jeopardy! Star Amy Schneider will mark Transgender Day of Visibility

“The more people like me that can be seen, the harder it is to perpetuate the myths that are driving so much of this hate and fear,” said Schneider, the first trans woman to qualify for “Jeopardy! Champions of Champions, told the White House briefing room.

Her visit – which included a discussion about transgender visibility with second gentleman Doug Emhoff – was a busy day in Washington with the administration aiming to support the mental health of transgender children, removing barriers to entry to government services. Announced several functions. Improving data representation for trans Americans and for transgender people.

“Transgender people are some of the bravest Americans I know, and our nation and world is stronger, more vibrant, and more prosperous…