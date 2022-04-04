The whole football world is sympathetic to the Dutch national team coach Louis van Gaal, who is suffering from cancer: “Hopefully we will give him an unforgettable World Cup”.

Liverpool player and Dutch national team captain Virgil van Dijk expressed his support to the British BBC. “I was in shock last night and sent him a message right away,” Van Dijk said. “I told him the whole group would be there for him when he needed it. Hopefully we can give him an unforgettable World Cup later this year.”

European football association UEFA and its former club FC Barcelona soon sent out a tweet. He followed Manchester United, which said soon after the news became known that it was sending “strength and courage” to the former club coach.

Van Gaal, 70, said he has had prostate cancer for a long time and has now been treated 25 times. He kept it off the hype all this time, not even players from the Dutch national team were on stage.