The Wife Zee 5 film cast, release date, trailer, plot

Description of Wife Zee5 Movie: Zee5 has some of the best release lineups and now they are trying to make at least some good content and they are taking on some great actors, Gurmeet Chaudhary joined Zee5 for an upcoming film in this competition, Here in the post we are going to tell you all the information about the film. w

Wife is an upcoming horror thriller film based on the life of a married couple, when the newly married couple comes to live in a house, they feel bad and are confronted with some scary and unpleasant experiences, how they With regards, you will have to watch the full movie on Zee5.

cast

In this film Gurmeet Chaudhary and Sayani Dutta are known for films like Bengali actress Jadoo Kadai, Chorobali and others. The web series is directed and directed by director Sarmad Khan. More details about the cast and crew will be revealed after the film’s release.

Date of publication

The film is set to release for its premium users on Zee5 from March 19, 2021, the film will be released on Zee5 at 12 midnight with subtitled Hindi audio.

Trailer / Teaser

The official first look of the film was released by the makers a few days ago, the final trailer of the movie is expected to be released in the second week of March 2021. You can see the film’s official first look on social media handles from Zee5.

It was all about Zee5’s original horror thriller film The Wife, what do you think? For more updates and such updates on the web let us know in the comments section, and oats stay with us.

