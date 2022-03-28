The Williams sisters shine at the Oscars, the film on their lives wins a statue Excellent

King Richard was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. In the end, the drama about the lives of the tennis sisters won only one statue.

Will Smith was awarded the Best Actor Award. Smith, who has never won an Oscar before, plays the tough father and architect behind his daughters’ tennis success.

Venus and Serena stole the show on the red carpet. He was also allowed to provide a statue on the stage.

King Richard wasn’t the only film about the sport to win the award. Statue The Queen of Basketball won the Best Documentary Short Film category. That film tells the story of Lucia Harris, the only woman ever in the NBA. By the way, the producers are Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neill.