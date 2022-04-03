The winner of All Star Musical 2022 is revealed in the latest episode. reality TV

All Star Musicals has crowned their latest winner in this weekend’s (April 3) special.

The all-singing, all-dancing show returns on Sunday for a new one-off episode.

Hosted by John Barrowman, All Star Musicals sees celebrities flexing their theatrical muscles as they embark on the ultimate musical theater masterclass in a spectacular one night show.

The new special featured iconic songs and scenes from six famous faces from some of the biggest music’s biggest, including Frozen, Les Miserables, 42nd Street and more. hamilton,

He performed for both live studio audiences as well as some of the West End and Broadway’s most elite talent; Legend Ellen Paige, Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nichols and Frozen’s Samantha Barks.

Participants included the season of Good Morning Britain…