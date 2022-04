The $70 million jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies after being absent for weeks.

Where the Raees ticket was sold is not yet disclosed.

The draw also included 40 maximums of $1 million each, and 12 of those were claimed, with that prize money being shared among 18 winning ticket holders nationwide.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on April 5 will be an estimated $38 million.