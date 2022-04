March 1, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalkeeper Conor Hellebuch (37) made a save on a penalty shot by Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlik (32) during the second period at the Canada Life Center. Mandatory Credit: Terence Lee—USA TODAY SPORTS

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators: 6 of 7 Next on the Road to the Jets by Kieran Hurley

The Winnipeg Jets were back in action after just 24 hours of play last night as they headed to Montreal against the Canadiens. The inaugural puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 pm central time.

Last evening, the Jets ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the Senators 4-3 in Ottawa. With that win, Winnipeg is now seven points behind the Dallas Stars for a second Western Conference wild card playoff spot with nine games to go…