The Witcher 3 is getting updated for next-gen consoles | The SportsRush

Legendary Action role-playing game Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally getting with the times! According to @gamebowski, the lead PR manager of CDPR, update is set to release in the second half of 2021.
The Witcher 3 has been a renowned videogame series in the video gaming world. It is also the crowning jewel of CD Projekt Red. The game is known for having really good graphics and an awesome storyline.
The game made enough headlines to even foreshadow the books it is based on. So much so that it probably led to the advent of the Netflix series, The Witcher. If you haven’t watched it, we recommend sticking to the games and books…
However, one of the complaints that gamers of 2021 might have is the outdated graphics. Being released in 2015 does have its shortcomings graphically. The game is severely limited by its time. This problem is easily solved in the upcoming update! Coupling the once again awesome graphics with the awesome plot and really good DLCs, and The Witcher 3 is back in business.
What can you expect with the new update?
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available as a standalone title on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. The update allows the game to fully utilize the power of newer PCs and next-gen consoles. Not only that, but it also has updated graphics, Ray Tracing, and faster loading times for the game as well.
Gamers that have purchased the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC previously will also be getting the update for free! The update will encompass the base game as well as the DLCs. This means that there will be 145 hours of content available for all those gamer marathoners out there. If you haven’t already, we recommend you give this game a shot in all its updated glory!
