LATEST

The Witcher 3 is getting updated for next-gen consoles | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Witcher 3 is getting updated for next-gen consoles

Legendary Action role-playing game Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally getting with the times! According to @gamebowski, the lead PR manager of CDPR, update is set to release in the second half of 2021.

The Witcher 3 has been a renowned videogame series in the video gaming world. It is also the crowning jewel of CD Projekt Red. The game is known for having really good graphics and an awesome storyline.

The game made enough headlines to even foreshadow the books it is based on. So much so that it probably led to the advent of the Netflix series, The Witcher. If you haven’t watched it, we recommend sticking to the games and books…

However, one of the complaints that gamers of 2021 might have is the outdated graphics. Being released in 2015 does have its shortcomings graphically. The game is severely limited by its time. This problem is easily solved in the upcoming update! Coupling the once again awesome graphics with the awesome plot and really good DLCs, and The Witcher 3 is back in business.

What can you expect with the new update?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available as a standalone title on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. The update allows the game to fully utilize the power of newer PCs and next-gen consoles. Not only that, but it also has updated graphics, Ray Tracing, and faster loading times for the game as well.

Gamers that have purchased the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC previously will also be getting the update for free! The update will encompass the base game as well as the DLCs. This means that there will be 145 hours of content available for all those gamer marathoners out there. If you haven’t already, we recommend you give this game a shot in all its updated glory!

Also Read: Valorant Patch 2.06: All changes made to HRTF and weapons explained

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top