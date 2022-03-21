LATEST

The Witcher 3: One of the last secrets discovered seven years after the game’s release

Released on May 19, 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the titles that has caused the most ink to flow in recent years. Immersive as ever, this third episode transcribes the universe of Andrzej Sapowski with incredible accuracy and is full of secrets, or “easter eggs” as they are called in video game jargon.

Almost seven years after the game was released, a user has discovered one of the last secrets hiding in the witcher’s adventure. The YouTube account “xLetalis” has just released a video revealing the fatal fate of Vivienne. In the quest for expansion Blood and Wine, the young woman must be freed from a curse that makes her look more and more like a bird. Camped by the player, Geralt de Riv meets the young lady and offers to lift the curse (there are then several ways to cure Vivienne). Unfortunately, this spell has a cost: she is freed from her illness, but she only has seven years left to live. At the end of this quest, she decides to travel the world to take full advantage of the time she has left.

And precisely, by speeding up time (you have to meditate 2,500 days or go through the command menu on PC), the player can find Vivienne, dead, in Yennefer’s room at the port of Kaer Trolde.

This discovery did not leave the creator of this quest, Phillip Weber, indifferent. The interested party was thus amused by the fact that the easter egg was discovered… seven years after the release of the game, like the time that remains to live in Vivienne. He also added:

I don’t know if it’s the last secret, but we’re definitely getting closer. Everyone’s been hiding so many secrets over the past few months of development that people will probably discover new things one day. But of course, it’s the most secret easter egg of all that I’ve hidden, so it’s pretty impressive that it was finally found.

The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt, meanwhile, has not finished writing its history. An update for next-gen consoles is in preparation and should arrive, if all goes well, in the second half of 2022.

About The Witcher 3

Find out more about The Witcher universe

By Ayden_Journalist jeuxvideo.com

