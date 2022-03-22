The Witcher 4: Jason Slama, who led the development of Gwent, will be the director of the game – News

The main interested party took it upon himself to make this announcement on Twitter, indicating in passing that many positions were to be filled, even going so far as to mention the possibility of teleworking to support his appeal. What had to happen happened: one Internet user (among others) did not hesitate to point out in a particularly scathing way CD Projekt’s past record in terms of the treatment of its employees, indicating that potential newcomers would be entitled to a bonus “to a horrible crunch and to be treated like dogs“. Which Slama was quick to answer “Never on my watch!“, which could be translated as “Never under my direction!“.

A daring tweet when you know how much the practice is rooted in the habits of the Polish developer, who had widely used it during the production of The Witcher 3 then, obviously and in a much more documented way on Cyberpunk 2077, for the result that we know. Jason Slama and his employer will therefore be doubly expected at the turn, for their public commitments.

Joined CD Projekt in 2015 as a senior programmer on the interface of The Witcher 3he was later assigned to Gwentbefore taking the reins between 2018 and 2021. He therefore replaces Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, left to found his own studio, Rebel Wolves.

