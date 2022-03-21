The Witcher: a new game made official by CD Projekt, the preferred Unreal Engine 5

It’s the bomb of the day, and that’s saying something: CD Projekt has formalized the arrival of a new The Witcher game. No release date or scenario has been revealed, we only know that a “new saga begins” and that it will be developed under Unreal Engine 5.

Unreal Engine 5 in sight, a partnership with Epic Games

Surprise! It’s not just spring knocking on our door today, but also a new The Witcher game. It was on their networks and via Twitter that the Polish studio CD Projekt Red announced the news. Quite simply, the studio behind the acclaimed The Witcher 3 : The Wild Hunt has already resumed work on the universe of Andrzej Sapkowski’s literary saga. In this regard, the official website indicates that the next installment in the world of The Witcher is under development and is the starting point of a new saga for the franchise.

Obviously, no details concerning the plot, the characters or the era have been given by CDPR and we will have to be more than patient before knowing more about this next iteration in the universe of The Witcher. On this subject, the PS5 and Xbox Series optimized version of The Witcher 3 still does not have a precise date: it is expected for the second half of 2022.

Concerning the development, it is also a new stage for this CD Projekt. The Polish studio decides to put aside the REDEngine, CDPR’s in-house engine, to switch to Unreal Engine 5. The latter, developed by Epic Games, distinguished itself during the 2021 Game Awards ceremony. PS5 players and from Xbox Series have been able, since December 10, to download an application called The Matrix Awakens. This cooperation between CD Projekt and Epic Games is above all practical for CDPR explains its CTO Pawel Zawodny:

It is vital for us to have our technical direction as soon as possible. In the past, we have spent a lot of time adapting the REDEngine for each game release. This cooperation is exciting since it allows us to increase our long-term vision and our efficiency while giving us cutting-edge tools. of our environment.

However, this partnership with Epic Games does not mean that this new saga will only be published on the EGS digital store. The official page for The Witcher has “planned not to make the game exclusive to only one store“.

