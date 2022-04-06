The Wizards want to damage the Hawks’ play-in seeding. sportsexchange

The Atlanta Hawks will have a chance to gain ground in their pursuit of a home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament when they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
The Hawks (41-38) failed to take advantage of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, taking a late lead in a 118-108 road shock against the Toronto Raptors.
The result broke Atlanta’s five-game winning streak and left the Hawks 1 1/2 games behind the currently seeded seventh-seeded Cavaliers (43–37). Atlanta fell into a tie with the Brooklyn Nets (41–38) for eighth place.
Cleveland is inactive on Wednesday nights.
Charlotte Hornet…
