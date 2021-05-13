The Woman In The Window Movie Premieres Watch Online On Netflix, Review, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

As we all know that the OTT platforms are continuously releasing brand new and interesting movies to entertain their viewers. Another most-awaited and anticipating movie are ready for its release on the digital platform. It is an upcoming American movie based on a psychological thriller that is directly releasing on the OTT platform. In the movie, you will see many brilliant and talented actors who have performed commendably in the film. This is Joe Wright’s film which is featuring Amy Adams and Gary Oldman and many actors. The movie is scheduled to be streamed on May 14, 2021, on the Netflix app.

The Woman In The Window On Netflix

The movie is helmed by Joe Wright and produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas under the production house 20th Century Studios, Fox 2000 Pictures Scott Rudin Productions. The screenplay and editing credit goes to Tracy Letts and Valerio Bonelli. The music and cinematography are handled by Danny Elfman And Bruno Delbonnel respectively. The movie starring Wyatt Russell, Fred Hechinger, Anthony Mackie, Amy Adams, Gary Oldman. Several actors will be seen in the supporting roles.

The Woman In The Window Movie Review

If we talk about the story of the film then the movie revolves around an agoraphobic psychologist who befriends his female neighbor and then starts spying on her. The psychologist lives in New York City brownstone condo. He only befriends her to know that how it feels when a woman gets disappears. The movie has a very strong and unique story that will easily relate to the people. Some very talented and amazing actors have worked in this film, they have given justice to their respected rules.

Talking about the trailer of the movie, the trailer of the movie has been released on April 08, 2021, on the official channel of Netflix. It has received 1,032,537 views along with 25K likes. The trailer of the movie has got a positive response from the viewer, they are very excited to see the full movie and have shown their curiosity to watch the movie on social media. The movie will be streamed on 14 May 2021 on the Netflix app. To watch the movie, you have to purchase a subscription to the app. If you want to catch all the latest and exclusive updates then you can bookmark our sites.

Star Cast Name of “The Woman In the Window”