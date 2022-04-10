The woman went to the pub after being released from jail on the charge of giving the sex offender’s address to the watchmen

A council worker who shared a sex offender’s address with pedophile poachers was seen laughing and walking to a pub after being sentenced to prison.

Chloe Carr was working as a customer service assistant for Hull City Council when she sent highly sensitive information to an online monitoring group telling them she ‘deserved all that’.

Hull Crown Court was told that a strong group of 30 men arrived outside the house, who threatened to kill the man and burn down his house.

The 23-year-old, who tried to hide his involvement, was fined £500 for his actions last week, after a judge said he had helped ‘stoke a frenzy’ by illegally sharing information.