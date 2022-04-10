Customer Service Assistant Chloe Carr Sent Sensitive Information To Pedophile Predators

The woman went to the pub after being released from jail on the charge of giving the sex offender’s address to the watchmen

A council worker who shared a sex offender’s address with pedophile poachers was seen laughing and walking to a pub after being sentenced to prison.

Chloe Carr was working as a customer service assistant for Hull City Council when she sent highly sensitive information to an online monitoring group telling them she ‘deserved all that’.

Hull Crown Court was told that a strong group of 30 men arrived outside the house, who threatened to kill the man and burn down his house.

The 23-year-old, who tried to hide his involvement, was fined £500 for his actions last week, after a judge said he had helped ‘stoke a frenzy’ by illegally sharing information.

