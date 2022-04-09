‘The Wonder Years’ Stars and Bosses Talk Representation, ‘Psych’ Reunion — Deadline

the Wonder Years Showrunner, writer and executive producer Saladin K. Patterson said he was hesitant to resume the beloved 1980s comedy of the same name.

However, instead of viewing it as “The Black Wonder Years”, Patterson said that he saw the ABC series as an opportunity to bring more representations of a black family to the screen. Patterson joined on Saturday the Wonder Years EJ Williams, Dull Hill and Saxon Seungbloh Star for Deadline Contenders Television Event to Discuss New Chapter the Wonder Years Universe.

“Often times we don’t see [family] Unit on television like that,” Hill, who stars as the family patriarch Bill Willems, told moderator Rosie Cordero.

