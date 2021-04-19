LATEST

The World Series of Poker is heading to CBS Sports Network

Avatar
By
Posted on
The World Series of Poker is heading to CBS Sports Network

For the primary time in twenty years, a community apart from ESPN would be the residence of the World Sequence of Poker.

On Monday CBS introduced that they’d reached a multi-year take care of PokerGO for the unique WSOP TV rights.

CBS Sports activities in the present day introduced a brand new multi-year rights settlement with PokerGO as its new tv companion for the World Sequence of Poker Most important Occasion and choose WSOP Bracelet Occasions.

Starting in 2021, CBS Sports activities Community would be the unique home tv residence of the WSOP, that includes 15 hours of Most important Occasion protection and 36 hours of 18 further Gold Bracelet occasions, simply marking a brand new excessive for the historic poker pageant.

Future particulars, which can embody a Paramount+ element (together with different ViacomCBS platforms), are nonetheless to be introduced.

ESPN started airing the WSOP method again in 1988, although that early protection paled compared to what we’d see later down the road. After a short three-year stint on Discovery, ESPN took the rights again over in 2002 and expanded their protection into one thing extra complete.

It’s value noting that CBS does have a historical past with poker. Within the late ’70s, CBS aired protection of the WSOP, narrated by (who else?) Jimmy The Greek. Moreover, previous to its rebrand as Paramount+ earlier this 12 months, CBS All-Entry streamed WSOP occasions via its partnership with PokerGO (notably in 2019), although ESPN remained the unique TV residence for the collection.

Now, that’s altering, and it truly is the tip of an period. It stays to be seen if the swap can be useful in the long term for the WSOP, as a result of there are dangers that include buying and selling the huge attain of ESPN for what would seemingly be a extra featured position on a much less distributed community like CBS Sports activities Community. And whereas a lot of our discuss on this article has been in regards to the TV rights, the nonetheless unknown streaming element could also be a extra necessary a part of the deal.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
33
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
32
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top