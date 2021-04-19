The World Series of Poker is heading to CBS Sports Network

For the primary time in twenty years, a community apart from ESPN would be the residence of the World Sequence of Poker.

On Monday CBS introduced that they’d reached a multi-year take care of PokerGO for the unique WSOP TV rights.

CBS Sports activities in the present day introduced a brand new multi-year rights settlement with PokerGO as its new tv companion for the World Sequence of Poker Most important Occasion and choose WSOP Bracelet Occasions. Starting in 2021, CBS Sports activities Community would be the unique home tv residence of the WSOP, that includes 15 hours of Most important Occasion protection and 36 hours of 18 further Gold Bracelet occasions, simply marking a brand new excessive for the historic poker pageant.

Future particulars, which can embody a Paramount+ element (together with different ViacomCBS platforms), are nonetheless to be introduced.

ESPN started airing the WSOP method again in 1988, although that early protection paled compared to what we’d see later down the road. After a short three-year stint on Discovery, ESPN took the rights again over in 2002 and expanded their protection into one thing extra complete.

It’s value noting that CBS does have a historical past with poker. Within the late ’70s, CBS aired protection of the WSOP, narrated by (who else?) Jimmy The Greek. Moreover, previous to its rebrand as Paramount+ earlier this 12 months, CBS All-Entry streamed WSOP occasions via its partnership with PokerGO (notably in 2019), although ESPN remained the unique TV residence for the collection.

Now, that’s altering, and it truly is the tip of an period. It stays to be seen if the swap can be useful in the long term for the WSOP, as a result of there are dangers that include buying and selling the huge attain of ESPN for what would seemingly be a extra featured position on a much less distributed community like CBS Sports activities Community. And whereas a lot of our discuss on this article has been in regards to the TV rights, the nonetheless unknown streaming element could also be a extra necessary a part of the deal.