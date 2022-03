World No. 1 female tennis player Ash Barty has stunned the sporting world by retiring at the age of 25, just two months after winning her third Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

“Tennis has given me all my dreams and more, but I know it’s time for me to walk away,” Barty said, at times emotional but largely calm. six minute video Posted on his Instagram account.

“I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional urge and everything it takes to challenge myself to the top level. I …