The world’s first such smartphone, which has been given in the front camera, this special technology, know the specialty

Vivo has launched its new smartphone in India, the most important thing about the phone is its design and camera. Talk about the special feature of the camera, optical image stabilization (OIS) technology has been used in both its front and rear, that is, if you use this smartphone for photos and videos, then it is different from you Will give quality and quality. It is the first smartphone in the world that comes with a 44 megapixel OIS front camera.

Talking about the phone’s display, it comes with a 2.5D screen curve. The phone has been launched in three color options, including Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White and Dusk Blue. The phone has a 6.4-inch E3 AMOLED FHD + display that gives a vibrant and authoritative color experience, while it has a peak brightness of 800nit, the phone also supports HDR10 +.


The phone has a 7nm octa core 2.4Ghz based MediaTek Dimension 800U chipset which is perfect for game play and multi tasking, the phone works on Android 11 based Funtouch OS. The phone has a 4000mAh battery, the phone’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 29,990, while the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 32,990. You can buy the phone from today.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]tech.com
