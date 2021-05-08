ENTERTAINMENT

The world’s largest cargo plane is coming to India from Britain with oxygen plants

Avatar

The United Kingdom carries the world’s largest cargo plane to India with three 18-tonne oxygen generators and thousand ventilators. According to the British High Commission, each of the three oxygen generation units produces 500 liters of oxygen per minute which is sufficient for the use of 50 people at a time.

Britain’s High Commission in India tweeted, “Britain is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India. The flights are carrying three additional 18-ton oxygen generators and 1000 ventilators. Each generator produces 500 liters of oxygen per minute. ” The shipment is expected to arrive in India on Sunday morning, where the Indian Red Cross will help them move to hospitals. Earlier, Britain had consigned India to the end of April. The latest aid package has been approved by the Department of Health and Social Care. Fully funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Britain is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India. These life-saving devices will support the country’s hospitals as they provide care to vulnerable Kovid patients. ”

The health infrastructure of the country and the frontline medical personnel prevailing in the country are gathering in the country. Many countries around the world, including the UK, Russia and the US, have supported India as it continues to struggle with increasing its health infrastructure needs.

Related Items:

Most Popular

63
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
15
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top