The world’s largest cargo plane is coming to India from Britain with oxygen plants

The United Kingdom carries the world’s largest cargo plane to India with three 18-tonne oxygen generators and thousand ventilators. According to the British High Commission, each of the three oxygen generation units produces 500 liters of oxygen per minute which is sufficient for the use of 50 people at a time.

Britain’s High Commission in India tweeted, “Britain is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India. The flights are carrying three additional 18-ton oxygen generators and 1000 ventilators. Each generator produces 500 liters of oxygen per minute. ” The shipment is expected to arrive in India on Sunday morning, where the Indian Red Cross will help them move to hospitals. Earlier, Britain had consigned India to the end of April. The latest aid package has been approved by the Department of Health and Social Care. Fully funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Britain is sending surplus oxygen generators from Northern Ireland to India. These life-saving devices will support the country’s hospitals as they provide care to vulnerable Kovid patients. ”

The health infrastructure of the country and the frontline medical personnel prevailing in the country are gathering in the country. Many countries around the world, including the UK, Russia and the US, have supported India as it continues to struggle with increasing its health infrastructure needs.