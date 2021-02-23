ENTERTAINMENT

Thellavarithe Guruvaram new poster: Groom Avatar Mr. Singh smoking cigarettes

Posted on
Music composer is MM KeravaniThe son of Mr. Simha Ko wages, who made his debut in Tollywood with the film Mathu Vadalara, is now coming up with Guruvarthe Guruvaram. movie Alvarite gurvaram Chitra Shukla and Misha Narang will be seen as their co-stars. Manikant Gelli is helming this upcoming Magnum Opus, called Rib Tickling.

Today on the occasion of the birthday of Mr. Simha, the makers of Thelavarithe Guruvaram released a new poster and named the actor’s character Veeru.

Coming to the new poster of Thelavarithe Guruvaram, Mr. Singh is seen smoking cigarettes in a wage groom avatar. Apart from him, the film also stars Viva Harsh, Sharanya Pradeep, Rajeev Kanakala, Satya, Ajay, Girdhar, Priya, Ravi Varma, Parvati, Siri Hanuman, Mouya, Padmavati and others in supporting roles.

Shree Simha Ko is a Saiyan Korrapati Production Venture from Wage Starr Thelavarite Guruvaram, Varahi Chalan Chitaram and Laukya Entertainments, jointly supported by Rajni Korrapati and Ravindra Binnerjee Muanni. Laukya Entertainment recently delivered a hit in Lockdown, with Chandni Chaudhary and Suhas in lead roles. Kala Bhairava, brother of Mr. Singh, is presenting the tune of this upcoming film.

Sri Simha Koduri’s previous offering Mathu Vadalara was released in 2019 and surprised film lovers with its unique story and content. Mr. Singh was perfectly suited for this role.

