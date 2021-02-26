Thellavarithe Guruvaram Teaser: Funny romantic! – TheMiracleTech

Mega Hero Varun Tej has unveiled the teaser of ‘Ar Thelaverhithe Guruvaram starring Sri Simha, Chitra Shukla and Meesha Narang in the lead cast.

The teaser reveals that Simha is on the verge of getting married, but she doesn’t want to because she had a past that was an uneven ending. Past loves Simha to Chitra and it is all romance. He tells the same thing about his being, but he does not trust him because of imaginary fantasy.

So what is the end? Will Simha marry Misha or Chitra? All of this is ‘Thelavarithe Guruvaram’ and the teaser is a comic filled with some suspense elements.

Manikant Gelli directed the film and the teaser is fine in bits and pieces. Kala Bhairav ​​lifts the visuals with his good background score and this is the best part.

Simha gets to play the character she is best at and suits the role that she is offered. Both female leads get equal appearances in the teaser, but Meesha’s dialogue is more.

Produced by Sai Korrapati, the release date of ‘Thalavarithe Guruvaram’ is 27 March.

