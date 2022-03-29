Thelma Fardeen managed to resume the trial against Juan Darthes

In “Intruders” he released a postcard from this Monday in which the actor is seen leisurely enjoying the sea of ​​Barra da Tijuca in Brazil

This Monday, Brazilian justice took a turn in the case against Juan Darthes following Thelma Fardin and decided to continue with the oral trial for sexual abuse against the actor in federal courts. “The resolution allows the resumption of the oral hearing hearing that began on November 30, 2021 and was in its final stages at the time the suspension was ordered,” the former Ugly Duckling said on his Twitter account.

In this context, in the infiltrators he spread a controversial image of the former hero of Simona on the same day he was seen resting on one of the most exclusive beaches of Barra da Tijuca.