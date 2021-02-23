TheMiracleTech alert: Ram’s ‘red’ out on Netflix – Gulat

Energetic star Ram Pothineni’s last outing ‘RED’ has started streaming on Netflix from midnight on Monday. It is close to 40 days only, the film had a theatrical release and recently ended its theatrical performance.

Along with Netflix, the ‘RED’ film will be streaming on SunNXT from Tuesday. This strategy to release in two TheMiracleTech platforms simultaneously is also working for Telugu films and producers.

‘Red’ is a crime thriller and was based on the Tamil film ‘Thadam’. For the first time in his career, Ram played dual roles. Critics gave mixed reviews for the film, but due to the Sankranti release, the collections were quite good.

On the work front, Ram will form the next team for a bilingual with Tamil director Lingusamy.

