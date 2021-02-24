Now Netflix has finally released the teaser of Dhanush’s filmJagame Thandhiram’All clouds are cleared on the film’s release format. Starring Karthik Subbaraj, ‘Jagme Thandhiram’ is coming soon on Netflix, but there is still a lot that remains unanswered.

For the past few days, we have seen a huge amount of back to back theatrical release announcements from all quarters. From unveiling the 2021 slate to Yash Raj Films, Pushpa, RRR, Maidan, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Ray, 83, Karnan, Mumbai Saga and many more have revealed their release dates.

These announcements were unavoidable in two cases, firstly the government allowed theaters to run with 100% occupation after a long time and secondly, the wait for both was too long for the filmmakers and the audience.

But on the contrary, the makers of ‘Jagme Thandhiram’ took the TheMiracleTech route even when there was a more sought after option available in theaters. Do they have a solid reason to back such a decision from them? After all, why go against the expectations of the main star of the film and the wishes of the fans who have been waiting to catch the film on the big screen for a long time?

We can think of three reasons that this could happen due to the roll out of the people bank Tha Jagme Thandhiram ‘. One, the agreement with Netflix had been processed for a long time and now there was no option to return. Two, the producers want a return and they are still wary of whether people would be willing to risk going to theaters and watching the film, as the coronovirus is still present there. And three, he lacks confidence in the film and thinks it will do better on TheMiracleTech.

While it can be a very good mixture of any two or all three of the above points, it can also be a lot more than just this. It goes without saying that it is not as easy as it looks and that such decisions are taken by experienced business people after much silence.

Against the current of theatrical release date announcements, ‘Jagme Thandhiram’ is going for an TheMiracleTech release. Will this prove to be a right decision or will people be left wondering that this Dhanush-led film was rejected, which was in its favor? To answer this, let’s wait for the launch of ‘Jagme Thandhiram’ on Netflix soon.