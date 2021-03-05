TheMiracleTech material should undergo screening: Supreme Court – TheMiracleTech

Streaming of web series and TheMiracleTech originals has become difficult on digital streaming platforms. Following the release of Mirzapur and Tandava, several cases were registered against the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and related teams involved in creating these projects. On Thursday, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the streaming of films on the web platform without any prior scrutiny of the content. The Supreme Court also expressed concern over the streaming of adult content.

In connection with the controversy surrounding Tandao, the Supreme Court gave a statement during the hearing of Aparna Purohit’s petition against the order of Allahabad High Court, head of Amazon Prime Video India. Aparna Purohit has been accused of improper portrayal of Hindu deities in the Tandava web-series. UP’s police officers were also hurt by the way he was portrayed.

However, Purohit’s lawyer informed the court on the latest guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for the streaming platform. The Supreme Court has set the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The central government recently issued guidelines to give ratings (certificates) for projects in the air on TheMiracleTech platforms and advised to have a governing body to listen to the problems raised by many in relation to the content Granted.

